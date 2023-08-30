Zombie-32.jpg

Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Offic

The Washington County Sheriff Office Fun Run Zombie 5K will be held on Oct. 9.

A zombie horde is coming to Washington County, but fear not. These zombies are – mostly – friendly.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Sheriff Fun Run Zombie 5K on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. at Mingo Creek County Park to raise money for the DARE program and community outreach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription