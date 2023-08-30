A zombie horde is coming to Washington County, but fear not. These zombies are – mostly – friendly.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Sheriff Fun Run Zombie 5K on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. at Mingo Creek County Park to raise money for the DARE program and community outreach.
The zombie run is a family-friendly event in which participants have one mission: to “survive” a gauntlet of zombies attempting to collect runners’ flags.
The race features three race options: a 5K timed race with a zombie escape, a flagless 5K, and a 1 mile race. In the zombie escape 5K, runners must cross the finish line without losing their flags in order to survive. Participants are encouraged to run as fast as they can to avoid zombies, or they can walk at a more leisurely, zombie-like pace.
Participants also can opt to be a zombie and compete for the highest infection rate and win “The Zombie Cup.”
The race portion for runners will be conducted using timed chipping.
There also will be hayrides, awards, raffles, and vendors providing food and beverages. Fall foliage will be on display at the park.
The cost to register online is $45. To register and for additional information, visit https://sheriffsfunrunzombie5k.itsyourrace.com/register/ or visit Washington County PA Sheriff Office Facebook page. A limited supply of T-shirts are available, so participants are encouraged to register early.
Students from local high schools and colleges have directed and filmed promotional spots for the event, and will roam the course as zombies.
A map of the infected area – the 5K route – appears on the sheriff’s office website.
