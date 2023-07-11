In 2020, Lyndsay Bolin of Monongahela was walking along the boardwalk at Ocean City, Md., with her 7-year-old son, Emmett, when a friend asked her to take a photo.
After she snapped the photo, she turned to Emmett, who has autism, but found he was gone.
After a five-minute search, Bolin found Emmett safe at an arcade that he wandered into.
“It was terrifying,” said Bolin, who immediately began looking into monitoring devices.
Courtney Cavanaugh, a friend of Bolin’s who is the organizer of Autism Open, an annual golf outing, had been working at that time to bring a program called Project Lifesaver – its mission is to help at-risk people prone to wandering – to Washington County.
Autism Open ended up purchasing a personal locator system and transmitter from Project Lifesaver for Emmett for home use. The transmitter also can be used in communities that have Project Lifesaver programs, including Ocean City and in Elizabeth, where Bolin’s parents live.
Now, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Autism Open are aiming to launch Project Lifesaver in Washington County.
Project Lifesaver is designed to help officers more quickly find a person who has wandered away from home.
The program provides children and adults with cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, autism, and Down syndrome, and others with a propensity for wandering, with a tracking bracelet – a transmitter – that can be worn on their wrist or ankle.
“The transmitter emits a tracking signal, and if they go missing, a caregiver notifies 911, then 911 notifies us, and we deploy tracking equipment to find the person,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Elizabeth Davidson, who is spearheading the department’s effort to start the program.
Since it was founded in 1999, Project Lifesaver has resulted in 4,119 rescues.
The average recovery time for people using a Project Lifesaver transmitter is 30 minutes – 95% less time than standard operations. Most who wander are found within a few miles from home, according to Project Lifesaver.
“If they elope or wander and aren’t found quickly, it increases the chances of a fatal outcome. If they’re near bodies of water, there’s an increased likelihood of drowning, or if they are exposed to heat or cold for extended periods of time, the outcome often is not good,” said Davidson. “The quicker we get them, the better chances they have of survival.”
The transmitters, which each have a unique radio frequency, are not affected by weather or location.
Cavanaugh – who noted all proceeds from this year’s annual golf outing will be donated to Project Lifesaver – sees the value of the program, and is happy to partner with the department bring it here.
“Why would we not want to support a program that can find people who are missing within minutes?” said Cavanaugh. “This is a no-brainer, it makes sense. For people who have loved ones with dementia, or a kid with autism who tends to bolt, who doesn’t think this is a wonderful idea? I’m so glad we finally have it coming here.”
The sheriff’s department is hoping the community also finds merit in the technology, and donates to cover costs.
The startup fee is $4,500 for two transmitters, training for officers and two bands. Additionally, each bracelet costs about $300.
The sheriff’s department and Autism Open would like to offer the tracking technology for free to those who need one and aim to raise at least $10,000.
So far, the department has received donations from Range Resources, Washington Health System, and Washington Financial.
Fundraising events are planned. Canton Carnival Sheriff Night Out is slated for Aug. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Canton Township Community Park, 1545 Jefferson Ave., Washington. All proceeds will be donated to Project Lifesaver. Activities include music, food, games, prizes, a dunk tank featuring “Dunk the D.A.R.E. Officer,” and a bounce house.
The 12th annual Autism Open golf outing will be held on July 28 at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville. For additional information on the golf outing, visit www.autismopen.org.
“The sheriff’s department is adamantly trying to get this up and running,” said Davidson. “We want to have the ability to provide this technology in our county, and save lives.”
For Bolin, the small transmitter provides peace of mind.
“I’m elated about it coming to Washington County,” said Bolin, noting if Emmett strays, trained officers in the county would be able to search for him. “When Emmett eloped at the beach, it was in an instant; that’s all it took. It was probably less than five minutes, but it was the longest five minutes of my life. Having this available closer to home will be a comfort.”
