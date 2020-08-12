Those who have sheep and goats can find out more about pasture and grazing management for optimal nutrition through two webinars sponsored next month by the Penn State Extension Service.
The Sept. 8 webinar will include presentations on the importance of soil fertility and how it impacts pasture production; forage species selection; and grazing management practices that promote pasture production along with animal performance.
The Sept. 15 webinar will cover financial assistance for pasture systems, how to keep sheep and goats healthy while in pastures, and preparations in autumn for winter pasture.
Both webinars start at 7 p.m. and are scheduled to conclude two hours later.
Melanie Barkley, Penn State Extension livestock educator, said preventing internal parasite problems in pasture animals will also be discussed.
Along with Barkley, speakers at the event will include Dave Hartman, Penn State Extension livestock educator, and J.B. Harrold, Natural Resources Conservation Service grazing specialist.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested by Sept. 7 through https://extension.psu.edu/pasture-and-grazing-management or by calling 877-345-0691.
More information from Barkley at the Penn State Extension Bedford County office is available by calling 814-623-4800 or by emailing meh7@psu.edu.