Swimmers, beware: Sharks are coming to Washington Park’s pool.
A “Shark in the Park” cardboard boat competition is scheduled for July 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the first race scheduled for 7.
Competitors can use cardboard and duct tape to construct their boats. A permanent marker may be used to decorate the vessel.
Races will be held in various categories, such as father-son or a kid-focused boat.
Entry fee is $10 per boat. Each boat will have two people. Proceeds will benefit the city’s park department.
“They’re going to paddle this (boat) across the pool in their division,” said DeAnna Martin, park director. “People are going to sink, people are going to win, people are going to have to swim out of the pool instead of paddle through the pool. I expect a lot of laughs and a lot of cheering.”
At the end of the competition, a shark-themed movie will be shown.