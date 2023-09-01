Standing between the banks of the Youghiogheny River and the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail in Connellsville on Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke about how important state parks and outdoor recreation are to Pennsylvania’s economy.
“When we invest real money to make our natural resources more accessible for Pennsylvanians, it helps communities and businesses grow and thrive,” Shapiro said. “It all happens because we believe in outdoor recreation, and we’ve made the investments over time.”
On an annual basis, he said, outdoor recreation brings about 40 million visitors to the state, generates $14 billion and accounts for about 152,000 jobs.
Shapiro came to Connellsville’s Yough River Park to announce the launch of the state Office of Outdoor Recreation (OOR), which will coordinate efforts with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the departments of Community and Economic Development and Health, the state Department of Transportation and others, to create a cohesive strategy for the growth and expansion of the outdoor sector.
“We wanted to be in Connellsville because this is a great example of how it all comes together,” Shapiro said.
Mayor Greg Lincoln agreed, noting that the Great Allegheny Passage, a 150-mile biking and hiking trail that runs through Connellsville, brings in about 100,000 visitors annually who stay along the trial, at the Comfort Inn or at local bed and breakfasts. The GAP connects Point State Park in Pittsburgh, through Ohiopyle State Park and Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands, to Cumberland, Md., and on to Washington, D.C., through its link with the C&O Canal Towpath.
“Our renaissance is underway in Connellsville,” Lincoln said.
But beyond introducing people to the city, Lincoln said, outdoor recreation has spurred investment.
He spoke of pending multi-million dollar projects in Connellsville, like a new event center and restaurant near the hotel to begin construction in this month; a brewery and restaurant near Yough River Park that will be built later this year or early next year; and renovations at the city’s 12th Street Park. Lincoln also noted the $13 million Excela Health Center that currently under construction, and said new homes are being built in the area.
“The trail is transforming us,” Lincoln said. “Outdoor recreation has truly saved our city, and thanks to Gov. Shapiro, cities across the commonwealth will soon experience what we’re seeing in Connellsville.”
Nathan Reigner, who will serve as the director of the newly created Office of Outdoor Recreation, joined officials at Yough River Park.
“People and organizations across the commonwealth see the need for statewide coordination to connect communities to meaningful and competitive growth opportunities,” Reigner said. “We have gathered a significant amount of input and will continue to engage with stakeholders and communities to build up the sixth largest outdoor recreation economy in the country, while maintaining the fun and adventure the outdoors provides.”
Shapiro said the 2023-24 budget includes a statewide investment of $122 million to the state parks and forests, which he said is the largest such investment in decades.
“Gov. Shapiro is making a tremendous down payment on our ability to improve visitor experiences at our state parks and forests,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “It’s our public lands and trails that are the backbone that supports our outdoor recreation economy.”
