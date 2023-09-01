Shapiro visits Connellsville

Mark Hofmann/For the Observer-Reporter

Gov. Josh Shapiro (at the podium) visited Yough River Park in Connellsville on Thursday to launch the state Office of Outdoor Recreation and highlight the 2023-24 budget’s $112 million investment in state parks and forests.

Standing between the banks of the Youghiogheny River and the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail in Connellsville on Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke about how important state parks and outdoor recreation are to Pennsylvania’s economy.

“When we invest real money to make our natural resources more accessible for Pennsylvanians, it helps communities and businesses grow and thrive,” Shapiro said. “It all happens because we believe in outdoor recreation, and we’ve made the investments over time.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription