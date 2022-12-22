Reports of the online enticement of minors have dramatically spiked in recent months – including reports of sextortion, which occurs when a child is threatened or blackmailed, usually online, by a person demanding sexual content or money from the child.

This may happen when a child shares an image with someone they thought they knew or trusted, but the individual has gained the child’s trust through deceit, coercion, or deception (and sometimes, predators falsely claim that they have obtained photos that the child may have shared with someone else). Once predators acquire the images, they threaten to release them unless the victim sends additional images, money, or gift cards.

