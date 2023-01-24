A man from Sewickley is accused of driving a stolen U.S. Postal Service vehicle the wrong way on Interstate 79 for about two miles while state police pursued him Sunday.
Tyler Aiello Floro, 35, was subsequently arrested and charged with felonies of aggravated assault and fleeing an officer, misdemeanors of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations.
The state police barracks in Waynesburg received notice from Moon Township police to be on the lookout for a stolen mail truck they believed was headed south on I-79.
Troopers located the vehicle shortly after 1:30 p.m. near the 19 mile marker in Franklin Township. According to the criminal complaint, Floro did not stop when police activated their sirens.
Police said that he drove the truck over the grass median and continued south in the northbound lanes for about two miles. According to the complaint, troopers maneuvered Floro off the road. When he tried to return, another trooper struck the vehicle and brought him to a stop.
According to the complaint, Floro resisted but police were able to take him into custody. He allegedly told troopers he had taken fentanyl. While in custody, Floro spit on the back of a trooper’s head, which is the basis for the aggravated assault charge.
Floro was arraigned Sunday night before District Judge Glenn Bates, who sent him to the Greene County Prison on $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
