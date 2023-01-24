A man from Sewickley is accused of driving a stolen U.S. Postal Service vehicle the wrong way on Interstate 79 for about two miles while state police pursued him Sunday.

Tyler Aiello Floro, 35, was subsequently arrested and charged with felonies of aggravated assault and fleeing an officer, misdemeanors of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations.

