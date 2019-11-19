Yancey Taylor resigned Monday morning from the board of the Mon Valley Sewage Authority, but a Washington County judge wants a review of votes that might not be valid once Taylor became ineligible to serve as an appointee due to a criminal conviction.
Taylor, 48, of Donora, was present in Washington County Court Monday after the authority board was to meet in special session just hours earlier.
Discussing the matter outside the courtroom, he said acceptance of his resignation was on the agenda at the morning sewage authority meeting, but that a required advertisement of the business session did not appear in advance in a local newspaper.
He was in court so Judge Michael Lucas could schedule a hearing on a petition filed by the district attorney’s office to remove Taylor from the board because of his conviction earlier this year in Lancaster County for coercing a retired schoolteacher to fork over her life savings under threat of supposed retaliation by the mafia.
Lucas enjoined the authority from carrying out any acts from March 22 onward in which Taylor was the majority vote and barred Taylor from acting in any capacity on behalf of the sewage authority. Taylor pleaded guilty to theft by deception and extortion in Lancaster County on that date.
The judge scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 to provide ample time for the sewage authority and Donora borough council to act on Taylor’s resignation. At that time, Lucas said he would decide if the injunction should be made permanent.
Deputy District Attorney Jason Walsh said any issues on which Taylor cast the deciding vote would be nullified and authority board members would have to vote on them again.
Taylor said his understanding of the matter is that once his resignation goes through, the district attorney’s office will withdraw its petition.
The state Constitution makes anyone convicted of an “infamous crime” ineligible for public office.
He was sentenced to 14 years of probation and ordered to pay the victim, a Lancaster resident, $159,000 in restitution. After the brief court proceeding Monday in Washington County, he called this “a private case. I’m not discussing the matter.”
Taylor said since March, there has been only one 3-2 vote. “The votes are all 5-0 or 4-1,” he stated.
Taylor, a former basketball star at Ringgold High School, had no criminal convictions when Donora Borough council appointed him to fill a vacancy on the sewage authority board in January 2017, about four months before the state attorney general’s office filed charges against him.
Taylor’s term on the board was to end in 2022. The website of the authority, which serves Donora, Monessen and part of Carroll Township, lists Taylor as co-chairman. He said the authority’s finances are being audited, which he supports.
“I’ve changed things,” he said. “Things should be done professionally and honorably in the right way. We have great workers, a really good staff.”
But he questioned the timing of last week’s petition that a judge remove him from the board.
“If you knew that happened to me in March, why would wait ‘til November to remove me?” he asked.
In their petition filed last week with Washington County Court, Walsh and Assistant District Attorney John Friedmann cited an ongoing “refusal” by Taylor to resign and a “failure” by Donora and authority officials to remove him.
“I’m so happy this is over, that this nightmare’s over,” Taylor said before leaving the courthouse, and added about Walsh, “He’s a good guy. I’ve known him for a long time.”