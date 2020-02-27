Several people were believed to have escaped serious injury Thursday morning after a fire broke out in a downtown Washington building that houses a photography studio and multiple apartment units.
Washington police were the first to respond to the fire.
Police on the scene said officers tried to enter through the back of the building that houses Ruschel Studio in an effort to evacuate residents, but the smoke was too heavy and they had to back out. About six residents made it out of the front of the building and across the street to Joe’s Bakery, police said.
No one was initially believed to have been injured in the blaze, police said.
The owner of Joe’s Bakery, Joe Vucic, noticed the smoke across the street, at 120 N. Main, about 7 a.m. and called 911. By 8 a.m. the fire was through the roof and crews from several fire departments were helping to try to protect nearby buildings, including the recently renovated Life Church on the corner of North Main and East Chestnut.
The Red Cross arrived about 8:30 a.m. to assist the residents, who all left the scene with representatives of the organization about 9 a.m.
Assisting Washington firefighters and police at the scene was North Strabane, South Strabane and Peters Township fire departments along with EMS personnel.
Stefan Getzik, owner of the chiropractic practice across the street, told a reporter he would keep his building open as a warming center for the emergency crews.
Staff writer Jon Andreassi contributed to this story.