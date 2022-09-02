Several state legislative districts that appeared as though they would go uncontested in the Nov. 8 general election will now have competitive races.
There will be competitive races for two state House districts that straddle the border between Allegheny and Washington counties and another one in Greene County.
Two-term state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Peters Township, fended off a primary challenge in May, and now she’ll have to do so again against a Democrat. While Sharon Guidi of Peters Township initially won the write-in campaign for Democrat, she withdrew her name from the ballot last month, allowing the party to choose a replacement. The party selected Chris Todd of Venetia as the substitute nominee for the 40th state House district that includes Peters Township, Bethel Park and parts of Upper St. Clair.
Meanwhile, there will be a new representative for the neighboring 39th state House district that cozies up to both banks of the Monongahela River between Washington and Allegheny counties. Elizabeth Township attorney Andrew Kuzma defeated two-term state Rep. Mike Puskaric in the Republican primary in May and appeared to be uncontested heading into the general election. However, Rick Self of South Park won his write-in campaign as a Democrat and will face Kuzma in the fall.
The only other competitive race in the region was set in the primary with state Rep. Bud Cook, R-Daisytown, facing Democrat Douglas Mason of Franklin Township for the updated 50th state House district that includes all of Greene County and southeastern Washington County.
But that is the extent of competitive races for Republican incumbents running in the remaining Washington County-centric districts.
Unopposed are Rep. Jason Ortitay, whose 46th state House seat straddles Washington and Allegheny counties; Rep. Joshua Kail, whose 15th state House district runs from western Washington County into Beaver County; and Rep. Tim O’Neal, whose 48th district now meanders like a sea serpent from the southwestern corner of Washington County through the city of Washington all the way to Donora in the Mon Valley. State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, is running unopposed in the 46th state Senate District that encompasses all of Washington and Greene counties.
The biggest competitive race in Fayette County is for the newly-drawn 32nd state Senate district.
State Sen. Patrick Stefano, a Republican from Bullskin Township who has represented the district for nearly eight years, will now face Democrat Sidney Vegoda Hovis of Scottdale after she mounted a successful write-in campaign in the May primary.
The 32nd state Senate district changed dramatically this year during reapportionment when it previously included all of Fayette and Somerset counties, along with slivers of Westmoreland County. The new district now includes all of Fayette, Somerset and Bedford counties, along with Scottdale Borough just inside Westmoreland County.
There will also be a new state legislator in the 51st state House District after Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, announced his pending retirement following DUI charges in early June. The Fayette County Republican Committee named Smithfield attorney Charity Grimm Krupa as their replacement nominee Aug. 18 and she will face Democrat Richard Ringer of Uniontown. The district now covers southern Fayette County.
State Rep. Ryan Werner, R-Perryopolis, will be unopposed for his 52nd state House seat that covers northern Fayette County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.