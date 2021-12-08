Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain Ski Area will be sold to Vail Resorts Inc.
An agreement for the sale was announced Wednesday. The Nutting family purchased Seven Springs Mountain Resort in 2006.
Vail Resorts is an American mountain resort company headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. The company currently owns 37 resorts across three countries and 15 U.S. states.
The sale is expected to close this winter season. Since Seven Springs was purchased, resort operations have expanded to include neighboring Hidden Valley Mountain Resort in September of 2013, and bringing operations at Laurel Mountain online in December of 2016.
Also, employment opportunities increased. Personnel during winter operations nearly doubled from about 900 to more than 1,700. A renewed focus on year-round programming resulted in growth in employment during the summer months when the number of employees went from approximately 600 to more than 1,000.
Upgraded winter operations, renovated hotel and events spaces, new luxury spa and world class sporting clays facility, enhanced dining experiences, and expanded activity offerings helped drive a record number of pass holders and more annual guests to the resort than at any time in its history.
“The resorts truly are a part of the fabric of this region and a critical community asset. I am extremely proud of our stewardship of Seven Springs and its sister resorts, and even more so of all the people we have worked side-by-side with to transform them into what they are today,” said Robert Nutting, President and CEO of Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc. “Our team of professionals helped change the way our resorts are viewed by guests throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and within the industry. It has been an honor to be a part of their incredible growth for more than a decade as we leave each resort a much stronger community asset than we found it."
Nutting expressed that Vail Resorts is perfect to be the successor as owner of Seven Springs.
Among the resorts Vail currently owns are some of the world's most iconic destinations such as Vail Mountain and the Breckenridge Ski Resort. The company owns and operates five ski areas in Pennsylvania - Liberty Mountain Resort, Roundtop Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost and Big Boulder.
“We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to add Seven Springs to our family of resorts along with Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. “As a company, we have been focused on acquiring resorts near major metropolitan areas as we know many skiers and riders build their passion for the sport close to home. These great ski areas in Pennsylvania are a perfect complement to our existing resorts, creating a much stronger connection and compelling offering to our current and future guests in Pittsburgh as well as those in other critical markets such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Cleveland.”
Winter operations at each resort, which began this past Saturday at Seven Springs, will continue in the ordinary course of business throughout the 2021-22 season. Current pass holders, hotel guests, as well as group and event leaders will not be affected through the transition of ownership. Vail resorts plans to add access to the three resorts pass holders to select Epic Pass products for the 2022-23 North American ski and ride season.
“We are incredibly grateful for the record number of pass holders, passionate homeowners and all of our guests who have made so many memories with us on the mountain,” said Nutting. “We look forward to remaining actively committed to and engaged in the greater Laurel Highlands community.”
Vail Resorts is acquiring all of the assets related to the mountain operations of the resorts and related base area lodging, conference center and amenities.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc. will retain several neighboring operations such as Sporting Clays at Seven Springs, Seven Springs Golf Course and Hidden Valley Golf Club, Highlands Market, Highlands Resort Realty and certain real estate for potential future development.
The Nutting family also owns Ogden Newspapers, which includes local publications of the Observer-Reporter, Herald Standard, The Almanac and Greene County Messenger.