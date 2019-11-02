Seven people were charged this week for their involvement in selling marijuana after state police searched a Canton Township home.
Police went to the home of Charles Franklin Norris, 35, of Buena Vista Street, Oct. 29 to follow up on a vehicle accident and could smell marijuana coming from the garage.
Edward Brooks, 68, of Canton Township, let the state troopers in.
According to the criminal complaint, police saw Norris, Dannie Weaver, 71, of North Bethlehem Township; Darla Weaver, 70, of North Bethlehem Township; Melinda Strawn, 64, of Claysville; Marcie Adams, 51, of Washington; and Tina Hutter, 51, of Amwell Township packaging marijuana they had picked from a plant resting on a pool table.
All seven individuals were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
A search of Norris’ home turned up about 30 pounds of marijuana, about $6,000 cash and four firearms, one of which was stolen, according to police.
Norris received additional charges for prohibited possession of firearms and receiving stolen property.
Norris was placed in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond, set by District Judge David Mark. Brooks was released after posting his $100,000 bond through a professional bondsman.