Pennsylvania saw seven new coronavirus deaths Friday, taking the total number of victims to 22 as a stay-home order remained in place for 10 counties, including Allegheny and Erie.
The state recorded 531 new positive results of the virus since Thursday, with the total number of cases reaching 2,218, the state health department said.
"We have seen case counts continue to increase, and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” state health department Secretary Rachel Levine said.
Consol announced Friday that one of its employees at Bailey Mine in Greene County contracted COVID-19, and that the worker was in self quarantine. Those in the coal mine who had contact the the miner have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, the company said.
Washington County added two new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, taking its total to 14. Greene County added another case, taking its total to four. Westmoreland County saw six new positive cases, increasing its number of them to 30. Fayette County also increased by one new patient, and it now has nine positive cases of the virus. There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported in these counties.
Meanwhile, Allegheny County added 25 new positive coronavirus cases Friday to its count with no new deaths occurring from the disease. The new cases included two residents of a Kane Community Health Center in Glen Hazel. The residents were being quarantined.
The announcement about the Kane patients came two days after the county announced that an employee who did not have direct contact with residents at the health care center had been sickened with COVID-19.
Allegheny's total cases reached 158 in a county that remained under a stay-home order imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The department said it is still tracing the contacts of people who have tested positive and is recommending self-quarantine when needed.
"We strongly urge all people in Allegheny County to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus in our community," the county stated in a news release.
Most of the people who have fallen ill with the virus in Allegheny are between the ages of 25 and 49, making up 42% of the cases. Twenty-five of the total number of patients required hospitalization. There have been two deaths from the disease in that county.
Levine will provide an update on the pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. today.
