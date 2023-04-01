From a souped-up hairbrush to a cellphone-protecting pouch, creativity was on display Thursday at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School.
The school's fourth Invention Convention featured more than 550 students in grades four through six representing nine Catholic schools.
"Students work for months in developing a solution for a problem," explained Michael Gianoutsos, director of innovation and technology. "They define a problem and work through an innovation and engineering program to come up with a project to solve that problem. Some of the inventions are outstanding."
Those inventions included a Hair Helper hairbrush complete with hairspray, mirror and hair ties, and My-Lash, a device to remove mascara while leaving remaining makeup intact. The Water Saver water bottle filters water, and the Phone Dome in a Pouch protects a cellphone from getting wet.
"You'll get everything from a sports invention to somebody who recognized a problem with their grandparents that needed help in their house or something they saw their parents struggling with," explained Lauren Martin, Seton LaSalle principal. "They become these really personal things that they think will help other families in these situations. That's my favorite part of this whole thing."
First place overall went to Ava Maria Academy Bethel Park, with Ava Maria Academy Mt. Lebanon placing second, and St. Louise de Marillac School in Upper St. Clair coming in third.
Other participating schools included John F. Kennedy Catholic School, Washington; Guardian Angel Academy, Greentree; Mother of Mercy Academy, Whitehall; Sacred Heart Elementary School, Pittsburgh; Madonna Catholic Regional School, Monongahela, and St. Therese School in Munhall.
Additional award winners were Gianna Rieg of John F. Kennedy school, who won first in fifth grade with Bright Brella. Timothy Warco and Mario Stiehler of John F. Kennedy took Best Prototype with Attach It. Aleena Amati and Maria Vitale of Madonna Catholic Regional School won Best Elevator Pitch and also took second place in fifth grade with Spray & Slay.
Annaleigh Brown, a sixth-grader at John F. Kennedy, admitted that it was somewhat stressful making the project.
"It's really nice to see all of the kids and their different inventions," she said. "It's nice to see how everybody has come together."
The day also served as a welcome change for Michelle Peduto, superintendent of Catholic schools, after Wednesday's chaos created by the active shooter hoax that targeted numerous schools throughout the state.
"This brings joy to my heart and peace to my soul," she said Thursday. "It is just wonderful to see these students all together. Just to see the creativity and the thought process behind what they do is amazing. We need more things like this that bring us all together that remind us what childhood should be and what it can be. It should bring joy to all of us to see our students and all of the things they're doing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.