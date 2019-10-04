The South Fayette Township Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Seniors for Safe Driving class at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the South Fayette Senior Center at 515 Millers Run Road.
It is approved by the state Department of Transportation and designed for drivers aged 55 and older. There’s no exam, and there is only classroom instruction. No on-the-road driving is required. Participants can receive a 5% discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, as mandated by Pennsylvania state law.
Registration is available by calling 800-559-4880, by going online to www.seniorsforsafedriving.com or by signing up at the South Fayette Township Building, also at 515 Millers Run Road.