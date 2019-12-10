A reading program that unites senior citizens and elementary schoolchildren at Trinity North Elementary School has become a much-anticipated monthly event.
The Read With Friends program connects seniors from Strabane Woods and Premiere Health Center of Washington County with Trinity North first-graders, who meet once a month in the library to read books and to talk.
“It’s so nice. It’s interesting, and the kids are so cute, especially when they tell you about their dogs, and their moms and dads, and what they like to do,” said Louanna Chmel, a resident of Strabane Woods in South Strabane Township, who attends the inter-generational program.
The students, who participate in the program during recess, each select a book and read to a senior, and then rotate until they’ve read their book to all of the visitors.
Trinity North has offered the program for the past seven years.
Their time together teaches the kids and adults about more than books.
On a recent Monday, first-grader Abby Ochodskia paired up with Sally Duffy, who lives at Strabane Woods, and struck up a conversation.
“What’s your favorite color?” Abby asked her book buddy.
“Yellow,” Duffy responded. “What’s yours?”
“Mine’s rainbow,” Abby said happily, as Duffy laughed.
First-grader Elliott Smith was shocked to find out that Strabane Woods resident Tom Fartro, who Elliott guessed was 32 years old, was, in fact, 95.
“But I can still walk, I can still see and I can still hear,” Fartro said, before Elliott launched into a conversation ranging from their favorite flowers and holidays to Elliott’s upcoming birthday.
Trinity North Principal Eric Lauver said the reading buddy program benefits both the seniors and students.
“For the kids, it’s an opportunity to have some inter-generational time, to meet people who have had life experiences that they have not yet had,” said Lauver. “For our seniors, it’s a chance to get out and be involved the community, and to share their experiences. They enjoy being here.”
Lauver also noted the program benefits students academically because studies show reading out loud improves literacy, comprehension and vocabulary.
When the students in the Read With Friends program reach fifth grade, they get to go Christmas caroling at the two residential facilities.
“I like all of the kids,” said Fartro, who has been participating in the Read With Friends program for more than a year and a half. “I enjoy helping them read and talking with them. They have so much to talk about.”