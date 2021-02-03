Ever since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the eight senior centers across Washington County last March, workers and volunteers have tried to stay connected with older residents through phone calls or delivered meals.
But except for a brief stint in late October and early November when the centers reopened before closing again after a nationwide surge of new cases, the social rooms where games were played and songs were sung have been quiet.
That’ll change Monday when the senior centers in the county reopen as measures are being taken to keep visitors safe while also offering the important socialization that people need, especially when many are staying home to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
“It’s very important they remain connected,” said Mary Lynn Spilak, director of Aging Services of Washington County. “It remains important for all of us – not just our seniors – to stay connected. A lot of seniors are experiencing loneliness because of the pandemic.”
All guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed, Spilak said.
Tables and chairs will be moved apart to allow for physical distancing, everyone inside will be required to wear a mask, and the staff will clean regularly. There also won’t be card games to avoid people touching the same objects, but there will still be bingo with disposable paper cards and special speakers before lunch is served.
Throughout the pandemic, staff at Aging Services has routinely called clients, offered “grab and go” care bags at the senior centers and even delivered meals to some. But the personal contact they’ll have with each other and their neighbors is most important during this time, Spilak said.
“They’ve been calling them all along, but it will be really nice to see them face-to-face,” she said.
Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan said opening the senior centers is an important step for reconnecting people who have been homebound during the pandemic.
“A senior center is more than just a building,” Irey Vaughan said. “It is a place to discover and nurture relationships, be a part of a community, and connect to local services and support. Connecting, even at a distance, during COVID will help support senior health and wellness along with strategic initiatives that support our local seniors.”
The senior centers will be open on weekdays during reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are located at 28 Clark Ave. in Avella; 931 Main St. in Bentleyville; 200 Senior Way in Burgettstown; 30 E. Pike St. in Canonsburg; 3599 Millers Run Road in Cecil; 105 Green St. in Claysville; 316 Station St. in Vestaburg; and 69 W. Maiden St. in Washington.
Anyone who needs assistance can call Aging Services of Washington County at 724-228-6856.