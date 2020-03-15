Area senior citizen centers and Catholic churches in the area will curtail activities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging Inc. announced that effective Tuesday, all senior community centers and senior satellite centers in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties will be suspending operations of all social and recreational activities through March 27.
The action is being taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with the social distancing recommendations issued by the governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The daily congregate meal will be available for pickup only at each senior center location. Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please call your local senior center to reserve your meal, one day in advance, before 1 p.m.
There will be no substantial change to the home-delivered meal program at this time.
The agency will be closely monitoring the situation and will take additional steps as necessary to assist older adults during this time. For more information, call the Area Agency on Aging at 888-300-2704 or a county office:
- Fayette County, Uniontown, 724-430-4603;
- Greene County, Waynesburg, 724-852-1510;
- Washington County, Washington, 724-228-7080.
In light of increasing updates on and concerns about the coronavirus, Bishop David Zubik canceled all weekday and Sunday Masses in the Diocese of Pittsburgh effective Monday, until further notice. Arrangements are being made to live-stream more Masses.
Zubik is calling for a special day of prayer in the Diocese of Pittsburgh on March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation, a great feast of the Blessed Mother. More information will be forthcoming.
Directives about the celebration of the sacraments of Baptism, Penance, Confirmation, Anointing of the Sick, as well as appropriate pastoral attention to funerals and weddings will be forthcoming today.
