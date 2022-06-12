Three seminarians were ordained June 4 as transitional deacons by Auxiliary Bishop Mark A. Eckman of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
Those ordained are all in their final year of preparing for the priesthood.
Jacob Gruber is a 2013 graduate of Baldwin High School. Following his second year of theology at the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., Gruber was assigned to the parishes of Holy Trinity, Robinson Township; St. John of God, McKees Rocks, and St. Malachy, Kennedy, for his pastoral year assignment.
Thomas Kadlick is a 2013 graduate of Deer Lakes High School. Following lowing his second year of theology at St. Vincent Seminary, Kadlick was assigned to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, (Charleroi, Donora, Monongahela) for his pastoral year assignment.
Daniel D’Antonio is a 1996 graduate of West Mifflin Area High School in 1996. Following his second year of theology at St. Vincent Seminary, he was assigned to the parish of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish (Duquesne, Homestead, Munhall, West Mifflin, Whitaker) for his pastoral year assignment.
Transitional deacons are men who are in their final stages of preparation for the Catholic priesthood. They have spent at least six years in priestly formation, which includes academic studies in philosophy and theology, growth in virtue and a life of prayer and immersion in service work in the community, among other things.