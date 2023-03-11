Novice gardeners in need of advice are invited to the upcoming Seed to Supper workshop series.
The free gardening workshop is the result of a partnership of Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Washington County, Firefly Gardens, Center for Coalfield Justice and the Community Circle Food Pantry.
Workshops will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Center for Coalfield Justice, 31 E. Chestnut St., on March 15, 22 and 29 and April 12, 19 and 26.
The six-week comprehensive beginning gardening program provides novice, adult gardeners with the tools they need to learn how to successfully grow a portion of their own food on a limited budget.
“We’re just hoping to get people excited about gardening,” said Margaret Sams, Penn State master gardener. “There’s nothing more satisfying than to grow your own produce. I can’t think of anything that doesn’t taste better than when it’s home grown.”
Sams, a Peters Township resident, said this year’s workshop will be a bit more informal than in the past.
“It’s going to be more of a discussion rather than a class,” she said. “We’ll present what’s in the book, but I want to hear what their experiences have been. I learn from them too. I have gotten the best recipes from some of my people.”
The seed to supper curriculum originated with the Oregon Food Bank and Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardener Program. Penn State Extension Master Gardeners have adapted the course to reflect Pennsylvania gardening conditions.
The class in Washington will touch on a variety of topics, such as planning the garden, soil preparation, planting, maintenance, harvesting and how to use the produce that is grown.
Sams said Trax Farms Market and Miller Ace Hardware have donated supplies, such as seeds, to help with the workshop.
Workshops will also be held at the Burgettstown Community Library from 6 to 8 p.m. for six consecutive Mondays beginning March 20 with Master Gardener Becky Orion serving as instructor.
Head librarian Becky Skirpan said response for that program has been good.
Anyone interested can register at the library or on the library’s Facebook page or website.
“Or just show up the first day and we’ll take it from there,” Skirpan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.