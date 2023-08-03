The second annual “Rally on Main” motorcycle event is set for Aug. 26 on Main Street in Washington.
Main Street will be closed from Chestnut to Maiden from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for motorcycle parking only. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, a best of show motorcycle competition and various activities at downtown businesses.
Best of show entry fee is $25 and includes a reserved numbered parking spot. All other entries are free.
There also will be a charity Poker Run with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $25, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local charities, Serenity Farms and Always B Smiling. The run starts at Wild Things Park at 10 a.m.
Vendors, sponsors and interested downtown businesses can register at events@rallyonmain.com or call 724-413-3138. Vendors spots start at $75, and food trucks spots are $150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.