Court Gavel

Mylan’s chief information officer was indicted last week for his alleged role in an insider trading scheme another executive pleaded guilty to last year.

The case against Ramkumar Rayapureddy, 54, of Upper St. Clair, was unsealed Thursday. A grand jury has charged him with conspiracy and securities fraud for activity that took place between September 2017 and July 2019.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In