The brother of a Brownsville man accused of dog fighting has also been charged with more than 70 counts of animal cruelty and neglect.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Eric Demond Holcomb, 41, of 1115 First St., Luzerne Township. His brother, James Edward Holcomb, 44, of 1203 Second St., Brownsville, was arrested in July on the same charges.
According to state police, on Oct. 26, James Holcomb claimed the animals belonged to Eric, and “he was only providing care for them.”
According to police, on June 28 during a compliance check at James Holcomb’s residence, troopers discovered four pit bulls and two Cane Corsos living in deplorable conditions.
According to police, the dogs were in dirty, man-made cages or in fenced-in areas on the property. All the dogs had injuries, including scars and lacerations, and were underweight.
One of the pit bulls had recently given birth to seven puppies, which were inside a crate on the front porch, according to police.
While Eric Holcomb has not been arrested, James Holcomb is incarcerated in SCI Camp Hill in Cumberland County. He is scheduled to appear before Fayette County Common Pleas Judge Steve Leskinen for a pre-trial conference at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 27.