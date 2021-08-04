A second man has been charged in a sealed homicide case in Washington County and will appear in court with the other defendant next week.
Sydney Devon McLean is facing charges of homicide, conspiracy and related charges, although his criminal complaint is not expected to be unsealed until his preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Monday before District Judge Mark Wilson, according to a court record released Tuesday. His age and hometown were not released.
McLean is scheduled for the same hearing as Devell Dexter Christian, who is also charged with homicide, conspiracy and related offenses in a similarly sealed case.
It was not known what homicide case McLean and Christian are charged in, although the joint nature of their preliminary hearings indicated that they’re likely co-defendants. President Judge John DiSalle signed two sealed arrest warrants July 12 at the request of First District Attorney Jason Walsh and Deputy District Attorney Leslie Ridge. District Attorney Gene Vittone declined to comment on the charges Tuesday since they remain sealed.
There has been one unsolved homicide in the county this year. Nicholas Tarpley, 28, of Donora, was shot in the chest and killed Feb. 24 after two men wearing hooded sweatshirts walked into the Anna Lee’s Convenience Store he co-owned.
Another unsolved death remains under investigation by state police. Thomas W. Ringer, 40, of Waynesburg, was found dead May 16 in his burned-out vehicle in East Finley Township, but the Washington County coroner’s office said Tuesday the cause and manner of his death still have not been determined.