A second man has been arrested in the shooting death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield, who was killed on May 11 while she was sitting on the front porch of her home on Ridge Avenue in Washington.
Brandon Allen, 30, was taken into custody without incident at about 11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Fayette Street.
Allen was arraigned early Saturday morning before Judge Kelly J. Stewart, who denied Allen's request for bail.
Allen is in Washington County Correctional Facility and faces several charges, including criminal homicide and aggravated assault, according to the jail.
His preliminary hearing is set for June 3.
Allen, along with Tyriq Moss, 15, who was arrested last week, are accused of shooting and killing Barfield.
According to court document, the men intended to shoot Barfield's son, Trey Willis. They drove by Barfield's home around 5 p.m. and fired multiple shots, but apparently missed and struck Barfield. Allen allegedly was the driver of the vehicle.
Moss, who is believed to be one of the shooters, has been charged with homicide as an adult. He also is being held without bond in the Washington County Jail.
Police say one other suspect, 27-year-old Javarr Thomas, remains at large. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Police said Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.