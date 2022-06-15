A 17-year-old Washington resident became the third person to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Washington woman last month.
Juan Worthy III was arrested Tuesday and appeared via video at the Washington County Courthouse Wednesday for an interest of justice determination hearing before Judge Valarie Costanzo to determine if he would be granted bond.
Worthy, facing a homicide charge, is being charged as an adult. His exact role in the shooting is unknown, as the case remains under seal. District Attorney Jason Walsh said the case won’t be unsealed until Worthy’s preliminary hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for later this month but could be continued into July. Walsh said the case was sealed to protect witnesses and “the integrity of the investigation.”
Walsh declined to release additional details in the case, and said the investigation is ongoing. Washington Police Detective Todd Foreman, who testified Wednesday, declined to provide details on Worthy’s alleged connection to the case.
Costanzo denied Worthy bond. Assistant District Attorney John Friedmann argued that prison was likely safer for the suspect. Foreman testified that threats have been made toward Worthy’s family.
Alexis Dates, Worthy’s mother, testified that during an interview about a month ago, Washington police suggested it would be safer to take her son out of town. Dates and Worthy moved to Ohio after that meeting, and Dates testified that she believes Worthy would be safer at home than in prison.
Kristin Barfield, 58, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while sitting on the porch of her Ridge Avenue home in Washington on May 11.
Previously arrested in the killing were Brandon Allen, 30, and Tyriq Moss, 15, both of Washington. According to court records, Allen drove the vehicle while Moss is believed to be one of the shooters. Each faces multiple charges, including homicide and aggravated assault, and are being held without bond in the county lock-up.
Police said they intended to shoot Barfield’s son, Trey Willis.
Worthy is currently being held at the Washington County jail.
Allen and Moss are scheduled to appear before District Judge Kelly Stewart for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. July 29.