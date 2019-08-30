The Sears store at Washington Crown Center is closing.
Lisa Eger, the store's manager, confirmed Friday that the store will be closing Dec. 1. There is no information yet on when the store's liquidation sale will begin.
The Sears store is one of hundreds that have closed across the country in recent years as the once unassailable retail giant has struggled. Earlier in August, Sears announced that 21 stores would be closing, though the store in North Franklin Township was not on that list.
The Sears store at Crown Center was one of the last two remaining in the Pittsburgh region, the other being at Westmoreland Mall in Hemfield Township.