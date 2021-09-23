Search parties have fanned out across South Strabane Township and beyond in hopes of finding a man who was reported missing Saturday.
John Ruffing, 65, was last seen at his home in the Windsor Highlands neighborhood, according to South Strabane police.
Police described Ruffing as being about 5 feet 9 inches. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt that says “Colonial Williamsburg,” tan shorts and black work boots.
Lauren Ruffing, John’s daughter, said she saw him at 3 p.m.
“He was waiting for me on the front porch of our home,” Lauren said, adding that she was upstairs at the time and could see him out the window.
She said she got downstairs before 3:30 p.m. and he was gone.
“All we can figure is he had some kind of medical event where he wandered off, not knowing what he was doing,” Lauren said.
Lauren said her father takes daily medication in the mornings and evenings, including medication for leukemia.
While police have been looking for John, the community has turned out to assist in the efforts.
“We had a search party come in (Tuesday) ... there were about 100 people,” Lauren said.
The search parties have been meeting at South Strabane Community Park before heading out to look for John Ruffing. According to Lauren, they have been looking along Floral Park Road, Route 40, Route 519 and Interstate 70.
Lauren said someone reported seeing John near the intersection of Floral Park Road and Zediker Station Road on Saturday.
On Wednesday, the Salvation Army brought food to the pavilion at the park for the family and volunteers as they continued their efforts.
“The response is simply overwhelming,” Lauren said. “We’ve been praying and just thanking God so much for all of these people coming. We can’t thank everyone enough.”