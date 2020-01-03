SCI-Greene in Franklin Township was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after two corrections officers were assaulted by an inmate, according to a prison official.
The officers were assaulted at about 5 p.m. Thursday, the official said. The facility has remained on lockdown since, and the official was unsure when the lockdown may be lifted.
The officers were treated by prison medical staff, but taken via ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. One officer was taken to WHS-Greene in Morrisville. The official said the other officer may have been diverted to a West Virginia hospital.