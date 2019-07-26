SCI-Greene has been in lockdown since Tuesday following multiple incidents, according to spokeswoman Tracy Shawley.
Two unrelated incidents involving multiple inmates happened, causing the facility to be placed on lockdown. Shawley said no staff injuries were reported during those incidents.
Shawley said that later Tuesday evening, an assault on staff happened in “one of the general population housing units,” which was then placed on lockdown.
“The officers involved were seen by medical for minor injuries and returned to duty,” Shawley said in an email.
She said two officers and one inmate received minor injuries.
Each of the incidents is being reviewed.