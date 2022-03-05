Unlike Mayzie, the lazy bird in Dr. Seuss’s “Horton Hatches an Egg,” students at local schools were far from “tired and bored” as school districts celebrated Read Across America Week with a variety of fun themes and activities, and guest readers.
The National Education Association initiated Read Across America in 1998 to instill a love of reading in students.
“It helps ignite their love of reading and learning,” said Dr. Sam Damien, principal at Trinity North Elementary School. “It’s a fun and entertaining way to encourage reading, and to celebrate and emphasize the importance of being a reader.”
Throughout last week, guest readers read aloud to students in Trinity elementary schools, with a celebrity reader, Craig Wolfley, retired Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and color analyst for the team, reading at Trinity North on Thursday.
At Fort Cherry Elementary Center, students were delighted with theme days that included mismatched shoes and socks day, crazy hat and hair day, and wear your favorite pajamas and cozy up with a good book day.
Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School students also celebrated with activities such as eating green eggs and ham, creating Dr. Seuss hats, and making nests – an homage to Horton, the kind and loyal elephant whose patience is rewarded at the end of the beloved children’s book.
Educators said children who are enthused about school often perform better overall, and motivating children to read is an essential part of student achievement and creating lifelong successful readers.
“That’s the importance of ‘Reading Across America,’ to foster that love for reading,” said Brandon Robinson, assistant superintendent at Jefferson-Morgan School District. “It’s important to celebrate reading at all age levels. Kids this week have been paying attention, they’re interested and enthusiastic. They love to hear someone read to them.”
At elementary schools in the Uniontown Area School District, students dressed as their favorite book characters and marched in a book parade.
Bonita Nesser, literacy coach for Uniontown’s Benjamin Franklin, Wharton and Marclay elementary schools, said one of the popular events was “book buddies,” where middle school students read books to elementary students.
Students in kindergarten through third grade also enjoyed reading the engaging and funny “The Book with No Pictures,” written by B.J. Novak of “The Office” fame and filled with silly words like Boo Boo Butt and and Glurr Ga-Wocko. Children then picked four words and drew pictures of them.
“They really liked doing that. It was so fun for those little ones. It’s a book that makes them laugh and gets them involved,” said Nesser.
Educators encouraged parents to help spark a love of books by beginning to read to children at an early age.
It’s important, too, for children to read about topics they are interested in, and to see their parents reading books.
“Reading is a fundamental part of learning, and it stimulates kids’ imagination. It’s important, too, for them to read for pleasure, as an escape, not because it’s part of an assignment,” said Damien. “They’ve been excited all week, and they’re having a lot of fun.”