The Pennsylvania Department of Education released results of building level performance scores, which are used to evaluate teachers and principals, and to provide parents and taxpayers with a measurement of schools’ performance and progress.
The evaluation procedure, which replaces the School Performance Profile, deemphasizes student test performance. Instead, it increases the weight classroom observations carry in job performance reviews and applies a factor for student poverty level – in addition to student performance.
The building level score also considers student growth, school attendance, graduation rates, individual teacher score, and other factors.
The top score among Washington County high schools was earned by Peters Township High School, with a score of 92.0 out of 100. It was followed by Trinity Area High School (76.8), Canon-McMillan High School (73.4), Bentworth High School (71.0) and McGuffey High School (69.2).
In Greene County, Waynesburg High School, in Central Greene School District, ranked first with a score of 72.6. It was followed by Carmichaels High School (68.8) and Jefferson-Morgan Middle School/High School (64.2)
Among Washington County elementary schools, Peters Township’s Bower Hill Elementary School placed first with a score of 98.3. Following were Canon-McMillan’s Hills Hendersonville Elementary (86.1) and South Central Elementary (81.1), Trinity East Elementary (84.5) and Trinity South Elementary (77.9), Fort Cherry Elementary (82.0) and Burgettstown Elementary Center (75.5)
In Greene County, Bobtown Elementary School in Southeast Greene earned the top score, 82.7. Following were Carmichaels Elementary Center (70.8) and West Greene Elementary Center (67.6)
Said Peters Township Superintendent Dr. Michael Fisher, “We work every day to prepare our students to succeed and this data is just one measure of that work. We are always proud of the accomplishments of our students and staff, and appreciate the support we receive from our parents and community.”
To see complete results for your school district and all Pennsylvania school districts, visit education.pa.gov, click on the Educators tab, click on Educator Effectiveness, click on Act 82 Building Level Profile, and then click on Act 82 Building Level Profile Results.