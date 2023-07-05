Washington County
Fort Cherry School District has adopted a 2023-24 general fund budget in the amount of $21,855,789.
The budget includes a 0.714-mill increase in the millage, raising the total millage rate to 14.7398 mills.
A homeowner with a house assessed at $100,000 can expect to pay an additional $71.40 in property taxes annually.
The school district was able to keep the real estate tax increase below the Act 1 index of 5.2% despite a 14% increase in health insurance premiums.
Directors passed by budget by a 7-1 vote.
Greene County
Central Greene School District
Central Greene School District directors have adopted a 2023-24 general fund budget of $35,378,379, which includes no tax increase.
The millage rate remains at 29.1175.
The budget was passed by unanimous vote.
