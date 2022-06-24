Pennsylvania school districts are required to pass a budget by June 30 each year. School districts are now finalizing their spending plans. Following is a roundup of some area school districts and the final budgets they have adopted for the 2022-23 school year.
Charleroi Area School District
The Charleroi Area School District approved a 2022-23 budget that will increase property taxes.
The board voted to adopt a spending plan that balances revenues and expenses at $28,090,000.
Property taxes will increase by .8611 mills, raising the millage rate to 18.435 mills.
The property tax increase will help the school district adapt to the rising costs of goods and services, such as utility costs and fuel for transportation, that have resulted from an 8.6% Consumer Price Index increase from May 2021, business manager Joe Gudac said in a press release.
The tax increase will potentially generate $477,000 in new income.
Gudac said the district operates its own transportation department and transports students, and the cost of diesel fuel has impacted its budget.
“Student transportation is conducted by the district directly, unlike many other districts that utilize agreements with private contractors. This has been a great cost-effective strategy for the district. Unfortunately, there is no ignoring the dramatic cost increase required to continue an operation like this,” said Gudac. “The raised toll at the gas pump does not go unnoticed when the U.S. cost of diesel fuel increased over 70% from the prior year, and the quoted prices for replacement buses is $40,000 more than a year ago with an 18-month waiting period.”
The school district also faces uncertainty in state funding as a finalized budget has not been approved.
“Budgeting without concrete numbers is a hurdle many similar districts face going into this new year,” said Gudac.
The tax jump means a homeowner with a house assessed at $100,000 will pay an additional $86 per year.
The budget consists of salaries and benefits for staffing all aspects of the district’s operation, maintenance, transportation, debt service, cafeteria, and supply costs. A copy of the budget is available on the district’s website at charleroisd.org, or upon request at the school district administration office, 125 Fecsen Drive, Charleroi.
Jefferson-Morgan School District
The Jefferson-Morgan School District adopted its 2022-23 budget on June 21 with no tax increase.
The board approved a $15,393,000 spending plan.
The millage rate remains at 29 mills.
The district’s budget includes $35,000 earmarked for a second school police officer to address school safety.
Southeastern Greene School District
The Southeastern Greene School Board has adopted a 2022-23 budget in the amount of $13,761,400.
It is the 20th consecutive year the school district has not raised taxes, and the millage rate remains at 23 mills.
There is an increase in the Homestead/Farmstead Exclusion from $317 in 2021-22 to $395 in 2022-23.
Residents will receive a 7.5% discount for taxes paid early.
Washington School District
Washington School Board adopted a 2022-23 spending plan that balances revenues and expenditures at $29,779,675 and includes no tax increase.
The millage rate remains at 15.1578 mills.
Director of District Operations Rick Mancini said the Homestead exclusion for property owners is increasing from $520 to $688 so all homeowners will be paying less in real estate taxes in 2022-23 than they paid in 2021-22.