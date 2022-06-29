Two Washington County school districts recently adopted budgets for the coming school year.
Bethlehem-Center School District
The Bethlehem-Center School board has adopted a 2022-23 final budget of $22,402,021.
The budget will raise real estate taxes by .5503 mills.
The 2022-23 budget sets the millage rate at 11.3966 mills, up from 10.8463 mills.
That means a homeowner of property assessed at $100,000 will pay an additional $55.03 in real estate taxes.
Bentworth School District
The Bentworth School Board on Monday adopted a 2022-23 final budget of $21,107,552 that includes a real estate tax increase.
The board approved the spending plan which includes a millage-rate increase of .61 mills, generating about $264,000 in additional local revenue.
The real estate tax rate will increase to 13.87 mills.
This equates to about a $74 increase in taxes for a homeowner in the median assessed value range of $121,000.
Business manager Deb Babirad said Bentworth, like other school districts, had to estimate what state funding will be provided to the district because the 2022-23 Pennsylvania state budget isn’t complete.
The district plans to use $148,837 from its fund balance to balance the budget.
The Act 1 Homestead/Farmstead exclusion for qualified properties will increase to about $263.
The teaching staff reduced by one teacher through attrition.