Pennsylvania school districts are required to pass a budget by June 30 each year. School districts are now finalizing their spending plans. Following is a roundup of some area school districts and the final budgets they have adopted for the 2023-24 school year.
School budget roundup
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
