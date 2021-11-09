The following are competitive school board races and do not include the names of write-in candidates.
Bentworth
Cross-filed candidate John M. Petrisek (1,077), Democrat Judith A. McCarty (1,042), Republican Kathleen L. Franks (1,039) and cross-filed candidate Matthew Harding (905) defeated Democrat John Dranzo III (888) for four school board seats.
Bethlehem-Center
Cross-filed candidate John B. Greenlee (295) and Democrat Jessica Sphar (205) defeated Republican Donald Davey II (176) for two school board seats in Region 2.
Canon-McMillan
Cross-filed candidate Julie Chandler (694) and Democrat Bernard Price (583) defeated Republican Amy Harding (550) for two school board seats from Canonsburg.
Chartiers-Houston
Cross-filed candidates (Melanie Rush (1,511), Richard M. Hall (1,498) and Robert J. Mele (1,430) and Republican Shelley Brose (1,379) defeated Democrat Fred Rockage (1,266) for four school board seats.
Fort Cherry
Republican Chase Ogburn (1,211) and cross-filed candidates Paul Bianchini (1,186), Jeanine Robinson Miles (1,106) and Cynthia Eger Gaskil (1,059) defeated Democrat Dawn Fiori (764) for four school board seats.
McGuffey
Cross-filed candidate Michelle Leibhart (565) and Republican Kenneth G. Leasure (451) defeated Democrat Carl Group (310) for two school board seats in Region 3.
Peters
With nearly 9,000 write-in votes for Peters Township School Board, the winners may not be known for several days. Of the declared candidates on the ballot, cross-filed candidate Rebecca Bowman (3,006) received the most votes, followed by Republican Daniel Taylor (2,836), Democrats Lisa Anderson (2,709) and Shari Payne (2,399) and Republicans Joseph Deegan (2,376) and R. Scott Meyers (2,361). There are four seats available on the school board.
Ringgold
Cross-filed candidates Sherrie Crawley Garry (3,597) and Sarah Fine (3,136) and Republican Gail Glaneman (3,201) defeated Democrat Brian Lyon (2,661) for three at-large school board seats.
Trinity
Cross-filed candidates J.R. Slagle (962) and Frances Eates (934) won the two Region 1 school board seats after fending off a write-in campaign that netted 859 votes.
Washington
Cross-filed candidates Rhonda L. Barnes (1,413), Jenna L. Ward (1,295) and Kimberly Kelley (1,274) and Democrat Tara L. Sparks-Gatling (1,255) defeated Republican Frances M. Clark (928) for four school board seats.