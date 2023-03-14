The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) announced the availability of more than $200,000 in post-secondary scholarships for local students.
Scholarships are available for all levels of post-secondary education, including certificate programs, trade school programs, and associate, bachelor’s, and advanced degree programs. Scholarships will be issued from more than 30 scholarship funds, each with its own specific criteria.
This year, first-time distributions will be made from two new scholarship funds: the McDonald Family Cookie Jar Scholarship Fund and the Douglas T. Corwin M.D., Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The McDonald Family Cookie Jar Scholarship Fund provides post-secondary scholarships to financially needy graduating high school seniors who reside within Washington County and who are pursuing their education at any accredited post-secondary institution. In the selection process, preference will be given to students of color. The Douglas T. Corwin M.D., Memorial Scholarship Fund will benefit college students who reside in Washington County.
Interested students are encouraged to review the criteria for the foundation’s many different scholarship awards online at www.wccf.net. Applications are to be submitted via the website and are due by April 1. Questions may be directed to the WCCF Scholarship Program Associate at 724-222-6330 or scholarships@wccf.net. There is no fee to apply for a scholarship.
Gifts to support the foundation’s post-secondary scholarship program may be made via the foundation’s website at www.wccf.net or by contacting the foundation at 724-222-6330.
In addition to post-secondary scholarships, the foundation also provides preschool and K-12 scholarship programs. Cumulatively, more than $3.9 million in scholarships has been provided from all its scholarship funds.
