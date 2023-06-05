A Scenery Hill man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Amwell Township.
Joseph Smetanka Jr., 60, was the driver and sole rider of a motorcycle that collided with the side of a tractor-trailer around 9:40 p.m., according to a release from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.
Authorities said Smetanka was traveling east on Route 40 when his motorcycle hit the truck as it was turning left into the westbound lane of Route 40 near Anderson Drive.
Smetanka’s cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, and his manner of death is pending further investigation.
A release from Warco indicated Smetanka, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m. near the scene of the crash.
Responding agencies included Lone Pine and South Strabane volunteer fire departments, Ambulance and Chair Service and state police, who are investigating.
