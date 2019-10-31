Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms early will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms early will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.