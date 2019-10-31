Little ghosts and goblins better be careful looking for treats tonight, as the weather could get tricky.
The National Weather Service has added a wind advisory to the already issued hazardous weather outlook for Halloween night for all of Southwestern Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio and West Virginia.
The advisory said winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour could “blow around unsecured objects,” which could pose a problem for some yard decorations. The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
“Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result,” the advisory said.
The NWS is also calling for “isolated to scattered” severe thunderstorms today and this evening, with an 80 percent chance of rain and temperatures dropping into the low-30s overnight.
“An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” the advisory states.