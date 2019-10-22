Washington County Clerk of Courts Frank Scandale confirmed computer files are being scrutinized as part of a probe into $96,000 that is missing from the row office.
“A number of computers and other equipment, which are the property of the county, are being examined as part of the investigation,” Scandale wrote in an email responding to an inquiry from the Observer-Reporter.
No charges have been filed.
“That investigation was turned over to one of our bureaus,” said Trooper Forrest Allison, public information officer for Troop B. “There is nothing new that I am aware of yet.”
The county commissioners asked state police to launch an investigation in July when county Controller Michael Namie completed an audit identifying 24 missing deposits from Jan. 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. The money was accepted by the clerk of courts office for deposit but it does not show up in bank statements.
President Judge Katherine B. Emery in September, as part of a five-page administrative order, noted the court will oversee a process to seek payment from defendants who were credited for monetary payments by the clerk of courts, but never actually had their bank accounts charged.
The clerk of courts office is a clearinghouse for payments of fines, costs and restitution made by defendants in criminal cases. The office handles, among other matters, records of criminal cases, bail bonds and a miscellaneous docket.
Emery chose three officials – Namie, Court Administrator Patrick Grimm and county Finance Director Joshua Hatfield – to oversee financial transactions of the clerk of courts office.
Earlier this month, the Washington County Republican Party, through attorney Lane Turturice, has asked Gov. Tom Wolf and three state senators to remove Scandale from office.
Scandale, a Democrat and Canonsburg resident who is seeking a second, four-year term, continued, “I welcome the examination because it will prove that myself and my office did nothing wrong. It will also prove that this is all a political stunt designed against me and my staff.... I will not stand for it.”
Scandale said he is cooperating with the investigation.
His opponent in the Nov. 5 election is Republican nominee Brenda Davis, former Washington mayor.
The position carries an annual salary of $87,815.