Waterproofing and repair of the Washington County Courthouse dome was finished some time ago, but the scaffolding surrounding the structure is on its way down.
Justin Welsh, Washington County director of buildings and grounds, said Monday Allegheny Restoration began removing what has been in place since summer.
Meanwhile, a fence blocking the South Main Street portico entrance of the courthouse won’t be coming down in time for swearing-in ceremonies for county officials the morning of Jan. 3.
Signs went up about the closure prior to Dec. 5.
“The whole grand scheme of this is basically safety first,” Welsh said, noting granite slabs at the base of the portico have shifted, creating a tripping hazard.
“Granite slabs are going to be lifted and removed. The contractor will fill it in and put gravel down so the slabs don’t sink anymore.”
Because of the uneven surface, there was no Christmas tree adorning the front of the Courthouse this year. The community tree was relocated a block away to the corner of South Main and West Wheeling streets.