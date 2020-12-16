Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department will be chauffeuring Santa Claus through the borough Thursday afternoon.
According to assistant fire Chief Dave Rhome, Santa will be on the back of a fire truck starting at 4 p.m., weather permitting, so he can wave to families and spread Christmas cheer.
In order to ensure they hit every borough street Thursday, Rhome said he and his brother, Dale, plan to clone Santa – two of them should be able to get the job done, each taking on half of the borough.
“During this time of uncertainty with COVID, the total membership of the fire department wanted to bring some joy to now only the children but to all the residents,” Dave Rhome said.