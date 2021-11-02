A sanctions hearing for former Greene County president judge Farley Toothman has been scheduled for December after a nine-judge panel found in July that he abused his time on the bench.
The sanctions hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10 in Harrisburg and will likely decide what punishment Toothman should receive.
The state Court of Judicial Discipline ruled that Toothman “engaged in misconduct so extreme that brought the judicial office into disrepute” when it determined that he violated 10 of the 21 counts brought against him last year. The state Judicial Conduct Board filed a complaint in May 2020 accusing him of misconduct in five situations while Toothman was president judge.
Toothman and the state Judicial Conduct Board now have until Dec. 3 to file witness and exhibit lists, along with briefs, sanctions memos or other written information. It’s not clear what punishment Toothman could receive since he has already resigned from the bench.
Toothman took a temporary leave in October 2020, but eventually relinquished his duties as president judge and resigned Jan. 3. He had been a judge since 2009 after he was appointed to the seat and won a full 10-year term in 2011. His term was set to expire in January.