Sam’s Club at Trinity Point is among retail stores and pharmacies participating in the federal government’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are partnering with the federal government to increase access to the vaccine.
Through this partnership, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in specific locations can now accept and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sam’s Club will administer the vaccine to people who are eligible under Phase 1A in Pennsylvania.
To schedule an appointment, visit Sam’s Club’s website at SamsClub.com/covid and follow directions posted.
Once the selected Sam’s Club locations have received the vaccines, eligible customers and members can reserve a vaccine appointment by using a scheduling tool on the website, SamsClub.com/covid. The scheduler also will provide a digital reminder when it’s time to return for the required second dose of the vaccine.
People do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to receive the vaccine there. A guest account must be created to make an appointment.
There is no cost for the vaccine.
The other area Sam’s Club stores participating are locations at Pittsburgh Mills, Hempfield, Monroeville, and West Mifflin.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is a collaboration between federal and state governments and nearly two dozen national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks.
The program’s goal is to include more than 40,000 pharmacies as vaccine availability increases.