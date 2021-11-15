Thomas Samosky, a former principal at Trinity High School, has returned to Washington County to serve as superintendent of Fort Cherry School District.
Samosky served as principal at Trinity High School for five years before departing to take the role of superintendent at Moniteau School District in Butler County, a position he held since January 2020.
Samosky was hired for Fort Cherry’s top position by the school board in August, and began his duties Nov. 8.
“Fort Cherry is a great school district, and I am excited that the opportunity came up,” said Samosky. “I’ve been aware of Fort Cherry for a long time because it’s a neighboring district to Trinity, and I was impressed with the great work they do.”
Samosky replaces longtime Superintendent Dr. Jill Jacoby, who was hired in May by the Allegheny Intermediate Unit I as assistant executive director for teaching and learning.
She had served as an elementary principal and superintendent at Fort Cherry for 20 years.
Jacoby assisted Samosky with his transition to the school district, and Samosky thanked her for helping make the adjustment a smooth one.
“She’s been wonderful. She’s been very supportive and provided me with great insight and guidance,” said Samosky.
Fort Cherry directors approved a four-year contract, with a starting salary of $149,000.
Samosky, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Mercyhurst University, began his career as a certified drug and alcohol counselor and basketball coach at the Academy Schools in Pittsburgh.
It fueled Samosky’s passion for education, so he earned a master’s degree in education at the University of Pittsburgh, and then taught special education at Bethel Park High School before moving on to Chartiers Valley, where he served as assistant principal and principal, and later served at Trinity as principal and director of secondary curriculum.
Samosky acknowledged the challenges school districts and students have faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe every school district across the commonwealth has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fort Cherry and its neighbors have had the same challenges, and we’re really trying to return to normal,” he said. “They all want to return to a normal school setting. Our desire is to keep the doors open, keep kids in the classroom, and provide great educational opportunities for our students.”