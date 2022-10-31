Salvation Army

Courtesy of CHROME Credit Union

Volunteers with a red kettle at CHROME Credit Union during a previous campaign.

The Salvation’s Army iconic red kettles will soon be back in front of businesses, and the organization is looking for more volunteers to help meet their goal.

Salvation Army Capt. Amber Imhoff said they hope to collect $65,000 this holiday season. The kettles will be out Nov. 12 to Christmas Eve. Currently, Rural King, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Shop n’ Save, Giant Eagle, Hobby Lobby and Food Land are participating in the campaign.

