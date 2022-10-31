The Salvation’s Army iconic red kettles will soon be back in front of businesses, and the organization is looking for more volunteers to help meet their goal.
Salvation Army Capt. Amber Imhoff said they hope to collect $65,000 this holiday season. The kettles will be out Nov. 12 to Christmas Eve. Currently, Rural King, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Shop n’ Save, Giant Eagle, Hobby Lobby and Food Land are participating in the campaign.
“Our effort is completely volunteer ran,” Imhoff said.
Imhoff added that they are always looking for organizations, businesses and churches that want to volunteer their time.
“If a business is smaller ... we do have miniature table top kettles that fit on a counter top,” Imhoff said.
Funds from the red kettles go toward the Salvation Army’s social services, according to Imhoff.
“Last year at our location alone, we helped almost 1,700 children with Christmas gifts, and 700 households with Christmas dinner,” Imhoff said. “It’s a big undertaking, needless to say. Every dollar really adds up.”
She added that if 5,500 people donated $12, they would surpass their goal.
“It sounds like a lot. With the size of our area, that’s really not that many people,” Imhoff said.
According to Imhoff, with rising costs there is even more of a need for their services this year.
“There are people coming to us for the very first time, that wouldn’t normally,” Imhoff said.
Those interested in taking part in this year’s Red Kettle campaign should contact Capt. Jason Imhoff at the Washington Salvation Army at 724-225-5740 ext. 113
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.