Washington’s Salvation Army is setting up mobile food pantry sites in the area to extend its “Love in a Backpack” program while schools are closed.
In more typical times, Love in a Backpack provides supplemental nutrition for children on weekends, but with schools in Pennsylvania being shut down through at least March 29, the Salvation Army will be distributing food at five locations in Washington this week.
Those locations are:
- 7th Ward Playground, Wednesday, from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.;
- 8th Ward Playground, Wednesday, noon to 2:30 p.m.;
- The old Clark School, 1099 Allison Ave., Friday, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.;
- The Trinity High School parking lot, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon;
- The Salvation Army office, 60 E. Maiden St., Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The program is open to any family that needs food while schools are closed. Plans are being made to add locations for McGuffey School District.
Each bag will have seven to 11 food items, with one bag being distributed per child. Among the items in each bag will be soup, sandwich, crackers, oatmeal, cereal, macaroni and cheese and peanut butter.
“We are unsure what the numbers will look like at this time,” said Amber Imhoff, a captain with the Salvation Army.
For additional information or questions, call 724-225-5740.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.