For a 64-year-old grandmother who is raising three grandchildren since her son died of a drug overdose five years ago, the annual Washington Salvation Army Christmas distribution ensures her family will have a merry Christmas.
“It helps a lot when you don’t have much of an income and you’ve got kids at home,” said the woman – whose grandchildren are 11, 6 and nearly 2 years old – as she waited in a line outside the Salvation Army building on East Maiden St., Washington. “It makes me know my kids are going to have a nice Christmas.”
She left with green bags filled with Barbie dolls, clothes, toy trucks and other toys.
It will be a good Christmas, too, for the hundreds of Washington County families who, thanks to the generosity of those who donated to the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas drive, went home with toys and groceries this week.
Inside, Maj. Amber Imhoff was directing volunteers and helping men and women who had gathered to collect the donated packages and food.
The gym was filled with large green bags filled with toys – footballs and basketballs, board games, Legos, baby dolls, electronics, – and bikes, blankets and bedsheets, a trombone and science kits.
In a corner, were clear bags filled with nonperishable foods.
Assisting during Friday’s distribution were employees from Chrome Federal Credit Union.
“This is our third year doing this, and the need continues to grow, the number of children continues to increase. We can see the direct impact it makes on the families,” said Bob Flanyak, President and CEO of Chrome, noting about 80% of employees and board members volunteer during the drive.
Chrome also set up a spreadsheet and loans iPads during the drive so the Salvation Army can track its inventory.
Imhoff said the Salvation Army helped more than 1,200 children over the three-day distribution period last Wednesday through Friday.
Additionally, the nonprofit provided toys and essentials for 597 students among nine schools in the Washington, Trinity and McGuffey school districts, and Head-Start programs.
“The program exists to help families in our community. We just really appreciate everybody’s support,” said Imhoff. “The best part of distribution day is when a client asks us to pray for them, or when they pray for us. It’s a beautiful thing.”
In November, the Salvation Army sets up 35 Christmas trees with tags throughout Washington, including Washington Crown Center.
Individuals and businesses select a tag and fill a child’s wish list.
Imhoff said about 400 volunteers throughout the season help Imhoff, her husband, Capt. Jason Imhoff, and their two-person staff, pull off the Christmas distribution.
This year’s distribution was especially hectic for the Imhoffs.
On Tuesday, the couple, who were high school sweethearts and have been married for 17 years, adopted three children they had fostered for eight months.
The siblings, Jaxson, Dominic and Addison, join a sister, 9, whom the Imhoffs also adopted.
“We’re very excited about our family,” said Imhoff.
Red Kettle donations are used, in part, to fund the Christmas project, but Imhoff said the Salvation Army is about $33,000 short of reaching its kettle collection goal of $80,000.
Imhoff said fewer volunteers are ringing the bells at the kettles, and she and her husband are asking for volunteers to man the kettles Monday and Tuesday.
She also said donations are being accepted to help the Salvation Army, which receives no state or federal funding, reach its Red Kettle campaign goal.
“We serve as many people as we can, but the reality is, Christmas Eve is coming, and we’re $33,000 short of our goals,” she said.
A woman wearing a black winter jacket praised the program after Flanyak helped load toys and food into her car.
“It’s definitely made things a little less stressful for me,” said the woman, a victim of domestic violence who is raising four boys, ages 12, 10, 7 and 3.
Her bags were filled with Legos, a football, a basketball, Pokemon toys and other items.
“I don’t have to spend as much money on Christmas now and I can focus on paying my bills,” she said. “And my kids will still have that ‘wow factor’ when they wake up on Christmas morning and see all the gifts under the tree.”