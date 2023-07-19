The Fayette County commissioners are awaiting recommendations for possible security upgrades at the courthouse in Uniontown after an errant bullet crashed through a window and struck a judge’s chair while she was sitting in her chambers last month.

Commission Chairman Dave Lohr said they’re expecting a report from the courthouse’s “safety committee” soon for what security changes should be made to the building in the aftermath of the June 22 incident in which a stray bullet lodged in back of Judge Linda Cordaro’s chair.

